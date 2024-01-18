Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

