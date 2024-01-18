Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,028. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

