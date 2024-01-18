Progress Software Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Progress Software stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.57. 58,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

