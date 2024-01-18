Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.

Prologis Stock Down 2.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

