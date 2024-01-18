ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.35

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 53548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $837.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after buying an additional 117,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,815,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

