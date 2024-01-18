PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.75 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

