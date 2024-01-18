Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 603,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

