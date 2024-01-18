Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $41.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 486,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 309,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

