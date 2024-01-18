Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.
Q.E.P. Price Performance
Q.E.P. stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Q.E.P. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.
About Q.E.P.
