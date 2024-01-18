Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

Q.E.P. stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Q.E.P. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

