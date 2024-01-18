Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

