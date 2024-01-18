Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.