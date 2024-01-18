Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJT. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Cargojet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$119.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$135.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

