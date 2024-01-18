QUALCOMM Incorporated Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $6.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

