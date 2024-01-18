Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $136.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.54 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

