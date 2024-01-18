Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $59.60 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $59.60 million and $10,316.62 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $5.96 or 0.00014056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.97943266 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,577.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

