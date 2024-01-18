Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.93

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 942919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after acquiring an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,301,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.