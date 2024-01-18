RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0635 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. RAMP has a market cap of $8.35 million and $195.57 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

