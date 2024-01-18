Raymond James Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $70.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

