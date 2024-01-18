Raymond James Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$2.75

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZLA. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC set a C$2.80 price target on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

