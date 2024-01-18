RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.33

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $273.33 and last traded at $271.49, with a volume of 72317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

