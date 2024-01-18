Rebalance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,376. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

