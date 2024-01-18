Rebalance LLC Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,220. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

