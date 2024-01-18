Rebalance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.2% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $146,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

