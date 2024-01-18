Rebalance LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Rebalance LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 803,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 439,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,923. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

