REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) & Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Critical Survey

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.37 Transphorm $18.58 million 16.04 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -7.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

REC Silicon ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REC Silicon ASA and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Transphorm has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Summary

REC Silicon ASA beats Transphorm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

(Get Free Report)

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.