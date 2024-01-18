Redburn Atlantic Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Neutral

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

NYSE:H opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

