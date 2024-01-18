ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 75.7% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $115.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00161115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002307 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

