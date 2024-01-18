Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.83

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.83 and last traded at $170.02, with a volume of 109082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

