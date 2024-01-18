Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.34

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 92424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.
Several brokerages have commented on RELX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.25) to GBX 2,860 ($36.39) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
