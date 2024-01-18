Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 241.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

