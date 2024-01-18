Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 200,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

