Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,867,000 after acquiring an additional 223,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,533,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

