Reviewing AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) & ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AuraSource and ALLETE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1.62 ALLETE $1.57 billion 2.17 $189.30 million $4.31 13.78

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than AuraSource. AuraSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ALLETE 13.00% 7.34% 3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AuraSource and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.2% of AuraSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of AuraSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ALLETE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AuraSource and ALLETE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AuraSource 0 0 0 0 N/A ALLETE 2 3 0 0 1.60

ALLETE has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Given ALLETE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than AuraSource.

Summary

ALLETE beats AuraSource on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc. focuses on sales of electric automobiles. It operates through two segments, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The AuraMetal segment focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly and beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions. The AuraMoto segment focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry. AuraSource, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,300 megawatts of wind energy generation facility. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 10,116 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

