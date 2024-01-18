Reviewing MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERLIN Properties SOCIMI 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 2 6 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $709.63 million 8.67 $285.52 million $1.75 24.89

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats MERLIN Properties SOCIMI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

