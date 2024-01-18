Reviewing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -97.77% Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 5,082.93%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 29.62 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.21 Pulmonx $53.66 million 9.08 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -7.85

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

