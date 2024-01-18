RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.