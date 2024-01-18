RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

