RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

