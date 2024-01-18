Rune (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $255,350.49

Rune (RUNE) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Rune has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $80,434.37 and $255,350.49 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00009670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.26432138 USD and is down -9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $237,048.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

