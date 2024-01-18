Saitama Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $214,766.63 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,531.26 or 1.00039064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00242368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Saitama is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,973,269,801.64. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00121997 USD and is down -9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $234,156.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

