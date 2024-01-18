Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 50.9% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $10,752.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.87 or 0.05917281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00082563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,616,766,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,136,589 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

