Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

