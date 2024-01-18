Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 544,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,060. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

