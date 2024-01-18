Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 298,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

