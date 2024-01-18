Scientific Industries (SCND) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Scientific Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

SCND stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

