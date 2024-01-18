Selway Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 6,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

