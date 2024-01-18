Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,700 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 181,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68 and a beta of 2.62. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

