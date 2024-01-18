Selway Asset Management Buys New Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 23,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,534. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.34.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

