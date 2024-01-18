Selway Asset Management Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.