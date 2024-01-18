Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 575 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,086,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average of $184.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

